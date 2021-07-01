Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record

Karsten Warholm is the new world record-holder in the men's 400m hurdles, toppling from track and field's all-time bests pedestal a performance run by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics that stood for 29 years.

In front of a home crowd Thursday at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway, the two-time reigning world champion had a blistering start and crossed the finish in 46.70, eight-hundredths of a second under Young's long-standing mark of 46.78.

The Norwegian's record comes less than a week after American Rai Benjamin came five-hundredths of a second short of Young's record at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 46.83 to leap Warholm for second-fastest in history.

Warholm's result further energizes what was already expected to be a showdown of the ages at this summer's Tokyo Games. He, Benjamin – now third-fastest – and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, the fourth-best ever, all will be there to compete.

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Benjamin runs No. 2 all-time 400mH, wins final

Young's record was among the oldest on the books in men's track and field – and the oldest for individual Olympic program events on the track.

SEE MORE: Barcelona 1992: Kevin Young breaks 400m hurdles world record

A more dated, 31-year-old record from the field fell less than two weeks ago at U.S. trials when American Ryan Crouser broke Randy Barnes' world shot put record (23.12m) from 1990 with a 23.37-meter hurl.

Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's invincible 1500m world record from 1998 now replaces Young's record as the oldest among the aforementioned criteria.