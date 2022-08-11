COVID-19 outbreak reported among participants in Kristin Smart murder trial

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among some people directly involved in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Monterey County Superior Court officials say three participants in the trial have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

Because of this, COVID tests are being made available this weekend to those who may have been exposed in the Salinas courtroom.

Court officials say at this time, there is no indication that transmission has occurred between anyone in the courtroom but those possibly exposed are also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms and wear masks in the courthouse until further notice.

Court is expected to resume Friday morning.