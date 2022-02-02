Defense requests change of venue for Paul, Ruben Flores trial

A change of venue has been requested in Paul and Ruben Flores murder trial.

The father and son are both charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Paul is charged with murder while his father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory.

During a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, a March 30 date was confirmed to discuss a potential change of venue.

Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, asked that it be noted that this hearing is earlier than typical change of venue hearings, as they are usually done closer to the trial date. All sides agreed that it would be better to hold the hearing sooner due to the logistics involved if a change of venue were granted.

Earlier this month, a motion filed by the defense to disqualify the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office from prosecuting the case was denied.

All parties will appear for a status conference via Zoom on March 16.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested last April, nearly 25 years after Smart's disappearance. She was last seen walking back to the dorms with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on the early morning of May 25, 1996.

Kristin's body was never found but she was declared legally dead on May 25, 2002.

