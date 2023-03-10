Judge denies motions seeking new trial, acquittal for Paul Flores

A judge on Friday denied two motions seeking a new trial, dismissal of charges and acquittal for Paul Flores.

Paul’s defense attorney Robert Sanger filed the motion for a new trial late last month along with a motion requesting a dismissal of charges and acquittal following Paul’s conviction last October for the murder of Kristin Smart.

The prosecution has requested the judge deny the motions.

Paul is set to be sentenced Friday at 1 p.m. by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe. He’s facing 25 years to life behind bars.

Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, were arrested and charged in April 2021 in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

The men were on trial together for nearly three months in Salinas but had separate juries who handed down different verdicts.

While Paul was convicted of murdering Kristin, Ruben was acquitted of charges that he helped his son hide Kristin’s body.

Paul has remained in custody since his arrest.

KSBY will have the latest on the sentence as soon as it is handed down by the judge.

