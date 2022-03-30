Judge to decide on Flores' motion for change of venue, prosecution prepared to fight

It has been nearly one year since Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.

Paul, 45, is charged with Smart's murder, and his father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of helping hide Smart's body.

A hearing on Wednesday will decide whether the murder trial will be moved out of San Luis Obispo County.

On March 9, the defense filed a change of venue motion. Lawyers pointed to the extensive media coverage of the case and the prominence of Smart's likeness in the community on billboards and at memorials, as well as a podcast dedicated to her disappearance.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says the defense's arguments do not demonstrate that the two men will be unable to get a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County. The office adds that the defense has not proven any negative impact on a potential jury pool.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The trial is currently set to begin in San Luis Obispo County on April 25.

The case has been making its way through the court system fairly quickly, with the lengthy preliminary hearing take place less than six months after the Flores' arrests.

It was during that hearing where additional evidence was released, including documents revealing that investigators believe Smart's body was buried in Ruben's backyard and then dug up and moved in 2020.