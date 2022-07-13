Jury selection wraps up in Kristin Smart murder trial

Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial and a jury was selected for Ruben Flores.

Flores is charged as an accessory in Smart's 1996 disappearance. His son, Paul, is charged with her murder.

The two are being tried at the same time but they will have separate juries.

Paul's jury was selected a few weeks ago.

Paul Flores and Kristin Smart were both students at Cal Poly when she disappeared more than 26 years ago. Witnesses said he was the last person they saw with Kristin as they returned to the dorms from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

Smart's body has never been found but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in April 2021.

Court proceedings will resume on Thursday with the judge hearing motions from the attorneys.

Opening statements for both Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18. The trial is expected to last into October.

If convicted, Paul, who is being held without bail, faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. His father, Ruben, currently out on bail, faces a maximum of three years behind bars.