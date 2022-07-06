Motions being heard again in Paul, Ruben Flores murder trial

Paul and Ruben Flores are expected back in a Salinas courtroom Wednesday morning.

It’s a day opening statements were previously scheduled to take place, but because of a delay last month in jury selection due to what court officials described as a health concern among one of the trial participants, opening statements were rescheduled to July 18.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe will instead hear motions this week before jury selection for Ruben Flores begins July 11.

Paul’s jury was selected last month.

While the father and son are being tried at the same time, they will each have separate juries.

Paul is charged with murder and is being held at Monterey County Jail.

Ruben, charged as an accessory and accused of helping hide Kristin Smart’s body, is currently out of custody.

Kristin was a 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman when she disappeared in May of 1996. While she has been declared legally dead, her body has never been found.

Paul was said to be the last person seen with Kristin on the Cal Poly campus. He was a person-of-interest in the case for more than two decades prior to his April 2021 arrest.

The trial is expected to last into at least October.

KSBY is attending Wednesday’s motion hearings and will have the latest updates on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m. and KSBY.com.

