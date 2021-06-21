Paul, Ruben Flores due back in court Monday

The father and son arrested in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart are due back in court Monday.

The pre-preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is scheduled to take place via Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Paul, 44, is being held without bail and is charged with murder. His father Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact.

They've both pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin July 6 and the judge has indicated it could take up to 12 days.

The issue of whether or not cameras will be allowed at that hearing is expected to be up for discussion on Monday.

The issue of whether or not cameras will be allowed at that hearing is expected to be up for discussion on Monday.


