Paul, Ruben Flores set to make first of 2 court appearances this week

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 12, 2021
Monday could be the last time Paul and Ruben Flores appear virtually before a judge.

A pre-preliminary hearing via Zoom is set for father and son charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, has been charged with murder. His 80-year-old father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, both are set to appear in person in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom for a motion hearing.

That comes just days in advance of their scheduled July 20 evidence hearing where discovery in the case will be revealed and several witnesses are expected to take the stand.

