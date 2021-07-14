Paul, Ruben Flores to make first in-person court appearance

For the first time since their arrests, Paul and Ruben Flores will appear in person before a judge Wednesday.

The father and son are charged in connection with the 1996 death of Kristin Smart.

Wednesday’s hearing is on a motion to amend the criminal complaint.

While the documents recently filed are both sealed, the Los Angeles Times reports prosecutors are seeking two allegations of rape of unconscious women in the Los Angeles area against Paul.

A Los Angeles police captain cited in the Times article says the additional charges will “Bolster the prosecutions murder case against Paul Flores and demonstrate a pattern of criminal behavior."

Paul, 44, is facing a charge of murder. His 80-year-old father is charged with accessory after the fact.

The remains of Smart, who was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared, have not been found.

Wednesday’s hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

