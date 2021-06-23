Paul, Ruben Flores to make second court appearance this week

Another court hearing involving Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, is set to take place Wednesday afternoon.

The two were arrested in April in connection with the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday’s hearing was set earlier this week, a request to the judge from the prosecution.

While exact details of what will be discussed have not been released to the public, the hearing will involve all sides involved in the case in advance of the scheduled July 6 preliminary hearing, which will include witness testimony and could take up to 12 days.

Charged with murder, Paul, 44, remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without Bail. Ruben, 80, has been charged as an accessory after the fact and is out on bail.

