Preliminary hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores to resume this week

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores will resume this week.

After an unexpected delay in the hearing Friday for the son and father charged in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, the hearing will pick-up again Tuesday morning.

Podcaster Chris Lambert is expected to take the stand this week. The judge will also hear an objection on a subpoena requiring Lambert to provide documents related to Kristin’s case.

Last Thursday, two canine handlers with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office testified about searches done earlier this year at the home of Ruben, 80.

Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May of 1996 after attending on off-campus party.

Witnesses say Paul, now 44, was the last person to be seen with the then college freshman.

The preliminary hearing, which began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Aug. 2, is expected to last into at least this week.

Once complete, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence against the two to move the case forward to trial.

Paul and Ruben were both arrested in April. Paul is charged with murder and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Ruben is charged with accessory and is currently out on bail.

