Smart family attorney confident there will be a conviction despite change of venue in murder trial

James Murphy, the civil attorney for the family of Kristin Smart, says he's not suprised by a judge's ruling to move the murder trial out of San Luis Obispo County.

Murphy says he's watched 25 years of publicity surrounding Paul Flores' alleged connection to Smart's disappearance and that the court had no choice but to move the trial.

Flores and Smart were both students at Cal Poly when Kristin disappeared in 1996. Flores was the last person to be seen with her as they walked back to the dorms from an off-campus party.

Flores is now charged with Smart's murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide the body.

Murphy says he believes that a jury anywhere in the U.S. will relate to what happened and find there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.

"I think it is going to be the same outcome based upon the evidence. I'll just keep my fingers crossed in hopes that he does get convicted. If not, I'll get him in the civil court," Murphy said, referring to a wrongful death lawsuit against Paul Flores. "I've been saying for 25 years, 'I'm coming after you, Paul.' Ruben knows it. If they walk in criminal courts, that doesn't mean anything to me in terms of what I have to do."

Murphy believes the costs associated with a change of venue will be astronomical.

KSBY News reached out to a Smart family spokesperson for comment but has not heard back.