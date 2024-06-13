Smart family testifies during restitution hearing for convicted killer Paul Flores

Convicted killer Paul Flores appeared in Monterey County Superior Court via Zoom for his restitution hearing on Wednesday.

In October 2022, Flores was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Kristin Smart when the two were students at Cal Poly back in 1996.

The Smart family, including Kristin's mother, father, brother and sister, testified during Wednesday's hearing. They spoke about the financial impact they've faced since Kristin's disappearance, such as travel expenses for searches and court appearances, hiring a private investigator, putting up billboards, and other expenses.

The judge is expected to make a decision Monday morning regarding how much Flores will owe the family in restitution.

Flores is currently serving a sentence of 25 years-to-life at Corcoran State Prison in Kings County. He was moved there from Pleasant Valley State Prison on June 6 after being attacked by other inmates twice in less than a year.

Flores, 47, is eligible for parole in August 2037, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

