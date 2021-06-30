Evidence hearing in case against Paul, Ruben Flores delayed

The evidence hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, won’t begin next week as originally planned.

A last-minute motion hearing took place Wednesday morning.

The defense is requesting the preliminary hearing be pushed out at least a week due to discovery they’re still waiting on in the case.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy heard the motion Wednesday in place of Judge Craig van Rooyen, who is assigned to the case.

Both sides will come back on Tuesday for a pre-preliminary hearing at which Judge van Rooyen is expected to set a new preliminary hearing date.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in April and charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Paul, who is charged with murder and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail, attended Wednesday morning’s hearing virtually from the jail. His attorney was also present.

His father, Ruben, who is charged with accessory after the fact and is currently out of custody, was not present, but was represented by his attorney.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last up to 12 days. Judge Duffy on Wednesday indicated that a number of witnesses will be ordered back to court when the new preliminary hearing date is set.

