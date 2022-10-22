Student-led vigil honors life of Kristin Smart

Cal Poly students and community members gathered Friday evening to remember and honor the life of Kristin Smart.

A student-led remembrance started at 5:00 pm. at the Health Center lawn on campus.

A series of speakers, including San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart, spoke about the memory of Kristin Smart.

“Kristin is very much like every student here today. She was our age, she lived in the residence halls, so I think everyone on campus can connect with her in that way,” said Layla Burack, a Cal Poly Psychology Major.

There was also a presentation by student volunteers from Safer, an Cal Poly organization that supports victims of sexual assault.

The group of students, staff, and faculty then silently marched to the red brIck dorms for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held three days after Paul Flores was found guilty in Kristin Smart’s murder and Ruben Flores was found not guilty as an accessory in the crime.

