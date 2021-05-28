Village of Arroyo Grande going purple to support Kristin Smart Scholarship

The Village of Arroyo Grande will be covered in purple this weekend.

Various shops will be taking part in the event in honor of Kristin Smart, donating a portion of their sales from Saturday through Monday to the Kristin Smart Scholarship.

Just look for stores with purple balloons, including Café Andreini and Hello Village.

Kristin Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared 25 years ago. While two people have now been charged in connection with her murder, her body has still not been located.