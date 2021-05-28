Watch
Village of Arroyo Grande going purple to support Kristin Smart Scholarship

Posted at 8:51 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:51:56-04

The Village of Arroyo Grande will be covered in purple this weekend.

Various shops will be taking part in the event in honor of Kristin Smart, donating a portion of their sales from Saturday through Monday to the Kristin Smart Scholarship.

Just look for stores with purple balloons, including Café Andreini and Hello Village.

Kristin Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared 25 years ago. While two people have now been charged in connection with her murder, her body has still not been located.

