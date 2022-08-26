WATCH: Beyond the Headlines: People v. Flores episode 5

In episode 5 of "Beyond the Headlines: People v. Flores," KSBY News anchor Richard Gearhart has an update on the latest developments in the Kristin Smart murder trial. Plus, an interview with Jane Pomeroy of Lumina Alliance, a San Luis Obispo County-based organization that advocates for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

To contact Lumina Alliance, call their 24-hour crisis and information line at (805) 545-8888 or visit luminaalliance.org.

For additional coverage of this case, click here.