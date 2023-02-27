Latest in Omicron and RSV news

The latest in Omicron, RSV, testing and Covid-19 news....

New subvariant and Omicron Update:

The Omicron offshoot XBB15 is causing 85% of new Covid cases in the U.S., according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The next most commonly circulating subvariant, BQ11 causes only 9.4% of new infections.

Although XBB15 has outcompeted other strains of the coronavirus, its rise has not led to a surge in cases and the government plans to let the nation's Covid Public Health Emergency expire in May.

New at home test:

The FDA has approved an at-home test to check for Covid-19 and Influenza. The test is 99% accurate at detecting a negative result for influenza a, and 90% accurate for a positive result.

Flu season is just about over -- but the U.S. has seen more than 235,000 new Covid cases this week.

Olivia Frain

Issues following the RSV Vaccine:

According to the FDA, a rare brain condition has been linked to a Pfizer Vaccine for RSV.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases were confirmed in two adults in their sixties who were among 22,000 vaccine recipients in Pfizer's phase three clinical trial.

Currently, there aren't any vaccines approved for immunization against RSV in children or adults.

Latest in telehealth:

Also in health news, the government wants to put new limits on some telehealth prescriptions.

The DEA proposed new rules that require patients to have an in-person medical evaluation before being prescribed most medications.

Although, they do understand patients could still get less-addictive medications, like antibiotics or birth control.

Prescriptions for other drugs – to help with pain or sleep, for example – could be prescribed via telehealth, but a patient would need an in-person evaluation before getting a refill.

