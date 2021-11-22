Law enforcement issue Silver Alert for missing woman

Law enforcement are working to safely locate Patricia Strong, an at-risk 76-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday night.

Strong was last seen in Kettleman City at about 11:42 p.m. on Nov. 21. She was last seen wearing a green nightgown and a flower print jacket.

Strong is 5'2" tall and about 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Strong is believed to be driving a tan 2006 Hyundai Sonata with Washington plates. The license plate number is AJR9949.

Just after 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, CHP issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Office. The alert went out to multiple counties in the state, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Anyone who sees Strong is encouraged to call 911 or reach the Kings County Sheriff's Office at 559-584-9276.

Silver Alerts are often issued to help law enforcement find at-risk seniors in the community.