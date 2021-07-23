Live blog: Top moments from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Though some competition has already begun, the Tokyo Olympic Games officially, finally get underway Friday night with the Opening Ceremony.

The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the first major global gathering since the global pandemic began last year and will see special performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes during the ceremony. Among the plans in store that will feature on the NBC broadcast: Leslie Odom Jr. will tell the story of the hopes and dreams of Olympians in an opening vignette, Dwayne Johnson will introduce Team USA, and Uma Thurman will narrate a special feature leading into the Parade of Athletes.

Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of TODAY Savannah Guthrie will join NBC Olympics’ primetime host Mike Tirico to host the Opening Ceremony on NBC.

Watch LIVE on TV: NBC, 6:55 a.m. ET / 3:55 a.m. PT

Stream LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Primetime Coverage: NBC, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Follow along below as we take you through all the top moments of the Opening Ceremony, from staples like the lighting of the Olympic flame to the biggest spectacles and surprises.