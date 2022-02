LIVE UPDATES: Brittany Bowe, Ireen Wuest compete in women's 1500m

Accomplished United States speed skater Brittany Bowe and the sport's all-time leader in Olympic medals, Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands, will compete in the women's 1500m race starting at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Bowe had a terrific season on the international stage, winning the silver medal in the 1500m at the 2021 World Championships.

Wuest has earned 11 Olympic medals in her career, four of which are from the 1500m. She will look to extend her country's winning streak, one that sits at three straight gold medals in this discipline.

Follow along for live updates

Live results

There are 15 pairings set to compete. Every skater gets one chance to set the fastest time.

Bowe will race in the 14th pairing and Wuest in the 12th.

The event starts with 23-year-old Ellia Smeding of Great Britain and Huang Yu-Ting of Chinese Taipei.

First pairing: Huang wins the first pairing, setting the time to beat at 2:00.78.