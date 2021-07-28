Live updates: Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak compete in all-around final

Breakout Team USA star Brody Malone and Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak are set to compete in the men's individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Malone, 21, is competing at his first Games after winning his first all-around U.S. national title in April, then finishing first in the all-around ranks at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The 28-year-old Mikulak, conversely, is competing in his third and final Olympic Games, seeking his first medal. He finished seventh in the all-around in 2016 and fourth on high bar; as a member of the 2012 team, he finished fifth, as the U.S. men's team also did this year.

Both Malone and Mikulak are typically strongest on the high bar, though Mikulak did not advance to the event final this year, instead making it on the parallel bars. Malone will compete again in the high bar final later this week.

The U.S. men are rotating together in the final, along with Turkey's Adem Asil and Ahmet Onder, Japan's Kitazono Takeru and Great Britain's James Hall.

The Russian Olympic Committee duo of Nikitia Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan — the last two world all-around champions — are favorites to top the podium in the all-around final. Dalaloyan tore his Achilles just over three months ago and was still a major player in lifting his team to the team gold two days ago.

Follow along below as the U.S. rotates through each apparatus.

Rotation 1

U.S. on pommel horse

The always-exuberant Mikulak appeared elated after going second on pommel horse. He scored a 13.566, below his 13.900 from qualification. Malone put up a big-time routine, scoring a 14.100 to open his competition; he had scored a 13.733 in qualification.

Elsewhere in the rotation, Japan's Daiki Hashimoto threw down a big 14.833 floor routine, besting his 14.700 from the team final. The ROC's Nikita Nagornyy scored a 14.433 on floor, down from his 15.066 in qualification.

Standings after Rotation 1:

Daiki Hashimoto - 14.833

Xiao Ruoteng - 14.500

Caio Souza - 14.500

U.S. on rings

U.S. on vault

U.S. on parallel bars

U.S. on high bar

U.S. on floor