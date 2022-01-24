Live Updates: Mikaela Shiffrin competes in final race before 2022 Winter Olympics

Just 13 days ahead of her first event of a potentially historic Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday in her final World Cup race before the 2022 Games. Coverage of both the first and second runs is streaming LIVE on Peacock.

Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader, matches up against slalom leader Petra Vlhova and giant slalom pace-setter Sara Hector in the final technical discipline showdown before the Olympic break: a giant slalom race down Piz de Plaies mountain in the Italian Alps. It's a place where Shiffrin has had success, picking up one of her 14 career GS wins here in 2019. In addition to Shiffrin, U.S. Olympic Team members Nina O'Brien, Paula Moltzan and A.J. Hurt are all scheduled to compete.

Run 1 begins at 4:30 a.m. ET, with Shiffrin, Vlhova and Hector among the opening five skiers down the mountain. Run 2 will follow at 7 a.m. ET, with the fastest racers from Run 1 saved for last.

Follow along with our live blog below for updates from the action throughout the morning.

LIVE BLOG: Alpine skiing World Cup Kronplatz

Stay tuned for coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.