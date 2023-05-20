1,207 graduates receive degrees at Cuesta College commencement

Cuesta College celebrated its 58th graduating class on Friday afternoon.

Of the 1,207 graduates walking the stage, 392 achieved honors or high honors attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, while 25 students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

A total of 1,614 degrees were awarded to the graduates, including 697 associates in arts, 233 associates in science, 292 associates in arts for transfer, and 392 associates in science for transfer.

“There’s definitely been so many challenges but this time is so rewarding, just looking back on my time, celebrating my accomplishments and just really working hard these two years," said Student Body President Darius Rogness. "I love having my family here too, just because they've been a part of this journey as much as I've been in it. This is just a wonderful time for us to celebrate and share love.”

Within the graduating class, 595 students come from San Luis Obispo County high schools. Many of them benefited from the Promise Scholarship, which granted them two fee-free years at Cuesta College.

Graduates ranged in age from 17 to 75.

Five veterans also received associates degrees, The eldest, Robert Gagnebin, received two — one from Cuesta College and the other from Santa Barbara City College.

“These students are amazing because I find that they come out of high school or they come out of being in the career field for a while, being in the military for a while, or a little of both and it's just amazing to see their dedication to education and just learning more," said Veteran Services Coordinator Heidi Broadmarkle-Brun.

“I was really happy to see all the diversity of different ages," said Eneida Rogness, mother of graduate Darius Rogness. "It's never too late to go back to college. I graduated last fall with my bachelor's, so it's never too late.”

Cuesta College also held a pinning ceremony on Thursday afternoon for its 44 nursing student graduates.