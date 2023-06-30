$1.24 million in state funds secured to help repair Arroyo Grande Creek levee

When winter storms slammed the Central Coast this year, the levee along the Arroyo Grande Creek was one of the areas most impacted.

The Oceano community has been awaiting needed funds to fix the creek’s damaged levee, and state Assemblywoman Dawn Addis says help is on the way.

“We had devastating winter storms in January and again in March with the atmospheric river that came through, historic rains. That levee did breach. It was very problematic for South County,” Addis told KSBY.

According to San Luis Obispo County officials, the January 9 storm left the Arroyo Grande Creek with millions of dollars worth of damage to both sides of its south side levee.

Chloe Chirhart of Oceano says that week, she had just moved into town.

“The rain was coming right as we first arrived, actually. I think it was day two of the storm, so we really didn’t know what we were in for,” Chirhart said.

She says that even months later, she worries about the potential impacts of another heavy storm.

“We go walk around the creek sometimes and still see areas where, if that were to happen again, if it were to rain that much and that much water comes through the creek, it is going to bust again,” she told KSBY. “So, I think the sooner they get out there and repair it, the better.”

In response to Chirhart’s concerns, as well as those of the greater Oceano community, this week, Addis helped secure $1.24 million in state funds to repair the damaged levee.

“We advocated for these dollars. We are very proud and honored the governor signed this request, and we are excited to start movement toward paying for these repairs,” Addis said.

County officials say the projected cost to fully repair the Arroyo Grande Creek levee system is estimated at around $20 million.

The newly allocated funds are included as part of California’s 2023-24 state budget.