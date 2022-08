San Luis Obispo police arrested one driver for DUI at a checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint was held at Marsh and Osos streets from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

One driver was also cited for failing to stop for a police officer.

Police say a total of 432 vehicles went through the checkpoint. No other arrests were made.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Police say checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.