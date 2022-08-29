1 arrest, 8 citations at DUI checkpoint in Paso Robles

A DUI and driver license checkpoint in Paso Robles over the weekend resulted in one arrest.

Paso Robles police say officers held the checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Creston Road.

Along with the arrest for DUI, police say eight other drivers were cited for license violations.

Police say they determine checkpoint locations based on previous crash and DUI arrest history.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said in a press release following the checkpoint.

Police say funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Another checkpoint is set to take place in the coming months.