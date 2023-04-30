Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in Lompoc shooting

Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 30, 2023
One person was killed and a second injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the 1600 block of W. Pine Ave. at about 3 a.m. for a reported domestic violence incident.

While officers were on the way to the scene, a neighbor reported finding a gunshot victim on his porch.

Police arrived to find one person dead and a second with multiple gunshot wounds. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they are not releasing any further information at this time.

