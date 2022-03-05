1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Orcutt

One person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Orcutt Friday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135.

Few details were immediately available but the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the two people injured had major injuries and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Traffic was being blocked at Southbound Highway 135 at Foster Road.

This story will be updated as information is released.