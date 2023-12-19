Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 166 near New Cuyama

It happened late Monday afternoon
Posted at 7:54 AM, Dec 19, 2023
A Bakersfield woman was killed and two other people injured in a rollover crash on Highway 166 Monday just west of New Cuyama.

It happened around 4:24 p.m. just east of Aliso Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Express, was heading eastbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it drifted off the road and onto the right shoulder.

Investigators say the 19-year-old female driver then lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a dirt embankment before overturning and landing on its roof on the asphalt.

The driver and a male passenger, whose age was not disclosed, were taken to the hospital for treatment of major injuries. A 23-year-old woman was killed. Her name has not yet been released.

All three people involved were from Bakersfield.

