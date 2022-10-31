1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, police say officers contacted the man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave. They say the man threatened the officers with a weapon. The officers reportedly fired less-lethal projectiles at the suspect but he refused to comply with their commands.

Police say the man then ran into a nearby apartment complex and hid behind a barrier. For two hours, police say they tried to negotiate with the man but he refused to surrender.

Police say he then tried to break into an occupied apartment. That's reportedly when the officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was killed.

Police have not disclosed the type of weapon the man was reportedly carrying.

The man's name has also not yet been released. Police say he was on probation for resisting officers by use of threats or force and there was a warrant out for his arrest for violating his probation.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, an internal investigation will be conducted "to ensure Department polices [sic] were properly followed." The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will also conduct an investigation into the shooting.