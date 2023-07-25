Watch Now
1 in custody following early-morning stabbing in Grover Beach

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 25, 2023
A suspect is in custody following an early-morning stabbing in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach police say officers responded to the 500 block of Grand Avenue around 3:19 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say charges against the suspect are pending.

Investigators did not release the ages or names of the suspect and victim, only describing both as male.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Grover Beach police at (805) 473-4511.

