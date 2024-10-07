1 injured in rollover crash on Highway 1 near Santa Maria

A woman suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 1 west of Santa Maria on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1 p.m. just north of Black Road.

Officers at the scene say the woman, in her early 20s, was driving southbound when she lost control and her vehicle overturned.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, it took first responders ten minutes to extricate her from the vehicle.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for about 30 minutes.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.