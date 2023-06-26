1 injured in weekend shooting in Guadalupe

One person was injured in an apparent gang-related shooting in Guadalupe over the weekend.

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash says it happened Saturday around 10:37 p.m. on the 200 block of Pioneer Street.

Cash says a male, whose age was not disclosed, was shot multiple times and airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. An update on his condition was not provided.

Surveillance video from the area shows a dark-colored car pull up to the curb and a short time later, speed away while multiple shots were fired.

Cash said Monday morning that the vehicle believed to be involved has so far not been located and they have also not recovered any weapons, adding that investigators believe the shooting is gang-related due to “an exchange of words surrounding gang affiliations.”

Cash says there is no threat to the surrounding community.



