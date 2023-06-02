1 juvenile in stable condition after shooting at Santa Maria Mall

A teen is in stable condition after a shooting took place near the Santa Maria Mall.

The shooting was reported in the parking structure at the Town Center East Mall at around 6 p.m.

Multiple units of police and emergency vehicles responded to the call.

Officials have confirmed that one male juvenile was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound; he is currently in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details when they are made available.