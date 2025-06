One person was killed and another injured in a boat crash at Lake San Antonio Friday, according to Monterey County Parks officials.

The crash reportedly happened when the driver of what was described as a “speeding boat” attempted to make a turn. Air reportedly got underneath the boat, causing it to flip, the chief of Monterey County Parks told NBC affiliate KSBW 8.

Monterey County Park Rangers were said to be investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.