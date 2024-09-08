1 killed, 2 injured in late-night crash in Santa Maria

A driver was killed and two other people injured in a crash in Santa Maria late Saturday night.

It happened at around 11:11 p.m. on West Main Street, west of Hansen Way.

Details of the crash have not been released by the California Highway Patrol, but according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor and moderate injuries.

Fire officials say three other people denied treatment.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

