1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Highway 101 in Montecito overnight.

The Montecito Fire Department reports the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes just north of the Olive Mill offramp.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, reportedly went down an embankment. One person suffered major injuries and needed to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the fire department. Another person was ejected and pronounced dead.

Injuries to three people in the other vehicle were described as minor.

No other information was immediately available.

The highway is open.