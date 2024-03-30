1 killed after vehicle leaves highway, hits tree near Morro Bay

One person was killed Friday after they were ejected from their vehicle following an accident on Highway 1 near Morro Bay, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Police said a man was driving southbound on Highway 1 around 7:55 p.m. Friday during heavy rain and strong winds when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle.

The man's vehicle, described as a 2006 Toyota, left the west edge of Highway 1 just north of South Bay Boulevard, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned, ejecting the man. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police said the man was traveling about 65 miles per hour in the No. 1 lane prior to the crash. He was the only occupant.

Police are asking witnesses to reach out to the California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Area at (805) 594-8700.