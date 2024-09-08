1 killed in possible wrong-way crash in Santa Maria

A portion of Highway 101 was closed in the Santa Maria area Sunday morning due to a deadly crash.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, it happened at around 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Betteravia Road.

Fire officials report two vehicles were involved. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man reportedly suffered critical injuries and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

Another woman was said to not be injured.

While the California Highway Patrol has not released an official cause of the crash, there were reports of a wrong-way driver in the area prior to the collision.

A SIG Alert has been issued for the area due to the closure of the southbound lanes near Betteravia. Drivers can re-enter the highway at Santa Maria Way.

The highway is expected to reopen at around noon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.