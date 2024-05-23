1 killed in rear-end crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt

An 80-year-old man from Santa Maria was killed in a crash Wednesday in Orcutt.

It happened at about 12:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the elderly man, who was driving a Honda Civic, failed to slow down as he approached stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a Dodge Durango.

The force of the collision pushed the Durango forward into a pickup truck.

The drivers and passengers in the Durango and pickup reportedly sustained only minor injuries, but the Honda driver later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The man's name has not yet been released.

