1 killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101 near Gaviota

UPDATE (10:49 a.m.) - The California Highway Patrol says the driver who died was a 21-year-old woman from Guadalupe. Her name has not yet been released.

CHP says she was heading southbound, north of Highway 1 at an unknown speed when her Lexus went off the right side of the road, down a dirt embankment and crashed into a tree.

The cause is unknown at this time, but CHP says alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer K. Schmidt at CHP’s Buellton-area office at (805) 688-5551.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says crews responded to the scene in the southbound lanes at the bottom of the Nojoqui Grade near Highway 1 shortly after 6:45 a.m.

Fire officials say it was determined one person was inside the vehicle, which had major damage.

The woman, estimated to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause.

