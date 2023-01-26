$1 million gift marks major milestone for new theatre campaign for SLO Repertory

The SLO Repertory Theatre is now even closer to its goal of building a new theatre downtown San Luis Obispo.

The Theatre Thursday morning announced a $1 million donation from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, making the theatre’s overall $15.3 million goal now more than two-thirds complete. Eleven million dollars has been raised so far.

“We are honored, humbled and deeply grateful for this generous gift,” said SLO REP Board President Pam Nichter. “The Miossi Trust is well known for its strategic arts philanthropy, having given similar gifts to support the performing arts centers on the Cuesta College and Cal Poly campuses. We are proud to be included in that league of first-class venues, and we are delighted to honor Mr. Miossi’s extraordinary legacy.”

The live theatre venue plans to name the new lobby in honor of the late San Luis Obispo rancher, ardent and environmentalist, Harold. J. Miossi, who was also reportedly a supporter of the arts.

“We would not be here without the commitment and vision of the City of San Luis Obispo having not only the cultural arts district parking structure, but this designated cultural arts district on the books for 30 years. This has been a plan that the city has wanted to complete forever and for SLO Rep to be a part of that plan, really the linchpin that's going to bring 50,000 people a year to the downtown core. We just couldn't be more grateful to the vision of the city and to the M.S. Charitable Trust,” SLO REP’s Managing Artistic Director, Kevin Harris, told KSBY.

The new single-story, 12,000 square-foot, 215-seat theatre will go up at the corner of Monterey and Nipomo streets. The land is being provided by the City of San Luis Obispo.

It will be ready for fully-staged musicals, dramas and comedies and SLO REP says a 99-seat Black Box theater will also be included.

It’s set to open in January of 2027 with the venue’s parking structure set to break ground later this year with construction to follow.