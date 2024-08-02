$1 million in federal funding to bring new fire engine to Templeton

Thanks to $1 million in federal funding, a new fire engine is coming to Templeton.

State representatives, local leaders, and first-responders gathered together on Thursday morning to celebrate the new addition to the department.

Among those in attendance were United States Representative Jimmy Panetta, Assemblymember Dawn Addis and Supervisor John Peschong.

The new engine will be replacing a 2002 model that has been deemed outdated.

Fire officials say this upgrade will provide firefighters with the modern equipment they need to keep the community safe.

"We look at reliability and the safety of our staff as top priorities, and so a new engine will help us out significantly with that reliability. With a new piece of equipment, we don't have that concern any longer. So the community of Templeton can rest at ease," says Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson.

Recent heat waves have increased the likelihood of damaging fires as late summer approaches, according to Templeton fire representatives.

The new engine is expected to help firefighters face those challenges.