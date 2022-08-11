$1 million scratcher prize won at Chumash Gas Station

A $10 scratcher turned a big profit at the Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez, a casino spokesperson announced Thursday.

A guest at a Chumash property won a $1 million prize after purchasing a 50X Fortune Scratcher on May 31.

The casino identified the guest as Jason B. and said he had no comments on the win.

The gas station where the winning scratcher was sold, located at 990 Edison St., has "Millionaire Made Here" decorations up after the win, the casino said.

According to the California Lottery's website, the odds of winning $1 million on the game are one in 1,233,033.

As of Thursday, 15 of the 50X Fortune Scratcher's 24 top prizes are still available.