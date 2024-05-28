1 person dead after Lompoc house fire

One person died following a house fire in Lompoc on Friday.

The fire was reported at about 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, firefighters searched the home and found a resident still inside. Once they were taken outside, first responders tried to revive the resident but they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say there were no other reported injuries and the fire did not spread beyond the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.