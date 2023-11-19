1 person dead after vehicle goes over side at Nojoqui Summit

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 101 at the Nojoqui Summit Sunday afternoon.

The call came in for the vehicle over the side along the northbound lanes at around 1:20 p.m.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles reported to be about 300 feet over the side of the road was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

The slow lane was blocked as of 1:36 p.m, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page, and remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the second vehicle that was involved and remained on the road, fire officials said.

The Nojoqui Summit is located about halfway between Gaviota and Buellton.

