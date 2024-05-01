1 person hospitalized following shooting in Lompoc

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Lompoc Tuesday night.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the intersection of North G Street and East Pine Avenue at around 10 p.m. after several calls came in reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they located several people in the area and a person down in the street.

The victim, described only as a male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. An update on his condition has not been released.

Police say they searched the area and found evidence related to the shooting but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.