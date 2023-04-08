1 person injured in shooting overnight in Lompoc

Lompoc police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of South R Street.

Police say one person at the home was injured and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot when one or more people opened fire from outside the house, shooting through the front door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department's Investigation Unit at (805) 736-2341 ext. 8169.