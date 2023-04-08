Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person injured in shooting overnight in Lompoc

Lompoc police
KSBY
Lompoc police
Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 11:16:50-04

Lompoc police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of South R Street.

Police say one person at the home was injured and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot when one or more people opened fire from outside the house, shooting through the front door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department's Investigation Unit at (805) 736-2341 ext. 8169.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg